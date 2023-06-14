"I think he will definitely be a big addition" - Liverpool superstar reacts as Reds sign Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk reacted to the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. The Merseysiders completed a deal for the Argentine for €35 million.

Mac Allister was a key part of the La Albiceleste team that won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was also in great form for the Seagulls last season, scoring 12 goals and providing three assists in 40 games across competitions.

Speaking about Mac Allister's signing, Van Dijk said (via Metro):

"I think he is a very good player, obviously we have played against him many times [for Brighton] and also with Holland against Argentina. I think he will definitely be a big addition and something that we need, you know, in order to be back where we want to be."

He added:

"So it’s a good start to the transfer window and hopefully we get a couple of more quality additions. But he is definitely one of the players that can make a difference for us in the next couple of years."

Liverpool struggled in the midfield last season. Moreover, James Milner and Naby Keita are set to leave on a free transfer this summer. With Arthur Melo also returning to Juventus following the expiration of his loan, Mac Allister is expected to be a key player for the Reds.

Liverpool confirm that James Milner will join Brighton

Liverpool have confirmed that James Milner will join Brighton as a free agent. Milner joined the club in 2015 and made 332 appearances for the club as a full-back and as a midfielder. He scored 26 goals and provided 46 assists.

Milner made 43 appearances in his last season at Merseyside, registering two assists. The Reds' statement about Milner's departure read (via the club's website):

"The Englishman signed for the Reds in the summer of 2015 and swiftly became an integral member of the squad on and off the pitch, fulfilling the role of vice-captain with distinction."

It further added:

"Brighton have now confirmed Milner will be joining them ahead of the 2023-24 campaign to begin the next chapter of his remarkable career, which has included more than 600 top-flight games."

Despite being 37, Milner can still play an important role in Roberto De Zerbi's team. He brings in a wealth of experience with him and can help the Seagulls in the upcoming season.

