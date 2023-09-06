"In that position" - Erik ten Hag confirms where he wants to use new Manchester United signing Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag recently spoke about new signing Sofyan Amrabat's potential position at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils signed Amrabat from Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal. They paid a €10 million loan fee and have a buy option worth €20 million for next summer.

Manager Ten Hag has now opened up about where Amrabat would play in his side, highlighting his skill set and saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Very pleased. It was already from the start of the season one of my wishes to get another 6, another holding midfielder in the squad. Because with the season, you need that depth there. In that position, we only had Casemiro who can play there and others we have to make compromises."

He added:

"With Sofyan Amrabat, we have another one. He can also play alongside Casemiro because he can play higher on the pitch and it's good to have him. He fits good to Premier League football, Champions League football, the demands."

"He's strong, he's very dynamic, he's very good in duels and we are pleased we have him in Man United and he will contribute to the high targets we set."

Amrabat made 107 appearances for Fiorentina since joining them from Hellas Verona in 2020. He impressed for Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping them finish fourth in the tournament.

Manchester United's 2023-24 season so far

While it has only been four Premier League games this season for the Red Devils, they have gone through a roller coaster already.

Manchester United began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford. It was a rather fortuitous victory as they were largely outplayed and got a controversial refereeing decision in their favor.

Erik ten Hag's side were then beaten 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur in their next game. Manchester United then went 2-0 down inside five minutes against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. However, they showed great resilience to bounce back and win 3-2.

The Red Devils then faced rivals Arsenal at the Emirates. They took the lead in the 27th minute but the Gunners restored parity within 35 seconds. United then conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 3-1.

Manchester United are currently 11th in the Premier League table. They will next host Brighton & Hove Albion on September 16.