Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Hilal in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday (August 12) at the King Fahd Stadium. Luis Castro's side will be looking to claim a trophy before they kickstart their new league campaign.

Al-Nassr recorded a narrow 1-0 victory over Iraqi side Al-Shorta in the semifinals of the tournament. Ronaldo scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 75th minute to secure a safe passage to the final.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored in the last four matches in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner should therefore keep his place in the starting XI for the final.

Ronaldo could be partnered alongside Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mane in a three-man attack. Luis Castro has used the same attacking trio in two consecutive games in the tournament. The Riyadh-based side also have the option of playing Abdulrahman Ghareeb should they need him.

Ronaldo has actively contributed to Al-Nassr's run to the Arab Club Champions Cup final. The former Manchester United star has scored four goals in five appearances in the tournament and is currently the tournament's leading goalscorer.

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to win his first trophy as an Al-Nassr player since his move to Saudi Arabia in December last year. The Portugal superstar played half a season last time around but finished second in the Saudi Pro League and lost in the semifinals of the Kings Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended the 2022-23 season with a tally of 14 goals and two assists from 19 games across all competitions. The superstar, however, managed to score all his goals in league matches last season.

How did Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo perform against Al-Hilal last season?

Since Ronaldo only joined Al-Nassr during the second half of the 2022-23 season, he only managed to face Al-Hilal on one occasion.

The 38-year-old forward captained his side against Al-Hilal away from home where they suffered a 2-0 defeat. Former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo netted a brace for the hosts on that occasion.

Ronaldo himself had a disappointing game against Al-Hilal. The superstar forward took four shots in the match of which three were off target and one was blocked. He also lost possession four times and was caught offside once. The Portugal skipper also received a yellow card in the second half.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be hoping for a much better performance against Al-Hilal this time around so he can lead his side to a major honor.