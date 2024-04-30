Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej tonight in the King's Cup?

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to start when Al-Nassr take on Al-Khaleej at home in the semifinals of the King's Cup on Wednesday, May 1. The Knights of Najd take on Al-Khaleej for a second time after facing them in the league this weekend.

Ronaldo served a one-match ban and returned to the starting XI against Al-Khaleej on Saturday, April 27 as Al-Nassr secured a 1-0 away win. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, went without making a goalscoring contribution in 90 minutes.

Games are coming thick and fast in Saudi Arabia. However, Cristiano Ronaldo should be fit and ready to lead his side's attack in the semifinals on Wednesday. The Portugal skipper could be partnered alongside Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Sadio Mane in attack should he start the game.

This will be the third time Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr play against Al-Khaleej this season. They have already secured two victories against the opponent and will be aiming for a third to secure a place in the King's Cup final.

Ronaldo, despite not getting on the scoresheet at the weekend, made a great outing against Al-Khaleej earlier this season. The 39-year-old forward scored and assisted once when his side secured a 2-0 win back in November.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has not set the King's Cup on fire just yet

The King's Cup gives Al-Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo to win their first major trophy together. The former Manchester United superstar, however, has so far had a relatively quiet time in the tournament. As things stand, he has made just two appearances in the King's Cup and scored just one goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for the first round game against Ohod which Al-Nassr won 5-1. He then played the full 120 minutes in the Round of 16 game against Al-Ettifaq. The Riyadh-based outfit secured a narrow 1-0 win on that occasion with Mane netting in the winner in extra time.

Ronaldo then played 82 minutes in the quarterfinals against Al-Shabab which his side won 5-2. The Portugal superstar was on the scoresheet on that occasion along with Sadio Mane, Seko Fofana, Mohammed Maran, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Ronaldo has so far had a great first full season in Saudi Arabia. The talismanic forward has netted 36 goals and provided 12 assists from 38 matches across all competitions. This includes a tally of 29 goals and 10 assists from 26 matches in the Saudi Pro League.