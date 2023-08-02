Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Zamalek tonight?

Cristiano Ronaldo should start and lead the attack for Al-Nassr when they take on Egyptian side Zamalek in the Arab Club Champions Cup on Thursday (August 3). The Saudi Arabian side will come into the game on the back of a 4-1 victory over Monastir in their previous fixture.

Ronaldo scored his first goal of the 2023-24 season against Monastir last time around. Fellow attacker Anderson Talisca along with Abdulelah Al-Amri and Abdulaziz Al-Elewai were the other goalscorers on that occasion.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could once again be partnered by Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Talisca in attack like they did against Monastir.

Unlike their opponents, Zamalek come into the game on the back of a defeat. They suffered a 1-0 loss at the hands of Al-Shabab in their previous group stage game. Zamalek have three points after two group games, having beaten Monastir 4-0 in their opening encounter.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side are currently at the top of Group C of the Arab Club Champions Cup with four points and a goal difference of +3. Al-Shabab are level on points with Al-Nassr but have a goal difference of +1.

A win against Zamalek will see Al-Nassr advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

How did Cristiano Ronaldo perform for Al-Nassr in their previous game?

Cristiano Ronaldo had a nice outing against Tunisian side Monastir in Al-Nassr's previous game in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward looked lively in attack throughout the game and scored the team's second goal of the match.

Ronaldo took seven shots in the game, out of which four of them were on target. He also had a passing accuracy of 86% and made two key passes.

Despite the positives, Cristiano Ronaldo did lose the possession 10 times during the course of the game and was also caught offside twice.

The 2023-24 season will be Ronaldo's first full season with Al-Nassr. He joined them midway through last season where he went on to score 14 times in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Despite Ronaldo's influence in the squad, Al-Nassr finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season, five points behind champions Al-Ittihad. The league has since grown and become even more competitive with many sides signing top talents from big European clubs ahead of the new season.