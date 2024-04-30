"It would be absolutely bonkers" - Alan Shearer urges PL club to keep superstar at the club amid transfer links to Arsenal

Alan Shearer has told Newcastle United to refrain from selling Alexander Isak to Arsenal, amid rumors that the Gunners are interested in signing the striker this summer.

Isak has become one of the best strikers in the Premier League over the last two seasons. He scored 10 goals in 22 league games last season, and he has followed it up with an impressive 19 goals in 26 league games in this campaign.

His goalscoring form has been attractive to clubs like Arsenal, who have been in search for a striker who can create goals. There have been rumors that the Gunners will make their move for him this summer, with Tottenham Hotspur also expected to enter a Premier League battle for his services.

Newcastle have made it clear that they have no intentions of selling their star striker. However, the Magpies are close to breaking profitability rules and they may be willing to let Isak go if suitors bring offers in the range of £100 million.

Alan Shearer does not want his former club to sell Isak though, as the legend said on The Rest Is Football podcast (via Metro):

"He’s very good. He’s a very, very good player. He’s a modern day forward… do you know the trend now, rather than centre-forward, he’s a forward. He’s a brilliant example of that. He’s had one or two injuries this season but whilst he’s been on the pitch he has been absolutely magnificent."

Shearer continued:

"He’s brilliant at running in behind because he’s quick and once he’s away you’re not catching him. He’s also very clever at coming short and dragging defenders in with them, therefore leaving space in behind. He’s a very clever, intelligent player and he’s got great ability. They’re sat on a great asset and it would be absolutely bonkers if Newcastle, for whatever reason, sold him in the summer."

Shearer warns it would be a "right kick in the knackers" if Newcastle sell Isak to Arsenal

There is yet to be an official move from Arsenal, regarding Alexander Isak, but Alan Shearer sees the ongoing rumors as a major cause for concern.

The legendary striker further made his thoughts clear regarding Isak's value and how crazy it would be to sell him in the podcast interview. He added (via Metro):

"I still think it would be [madness] if they had to sell him. He’s worth an absolute fortune and it would be bonkers if Newcastle sold him this summer because you know what they’re like, they’re really, really difficult to get goalscorers and he is one of the best."

Shearer finished:

"They love him and rightly so. You know what it’s like up here at Newcastle. If you score goals then you’re going to be adored and the fans adore him. It would be a right kick in the knackers if they sold him."

Arsenal have scored a massive number of goals this season, with 85 coming in 35 Premier League game, but these goals have hardly come from their strikers.