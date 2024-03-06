“It’s the ultimate model” - Portugal star makes Cristiano Ronaldo admission after Frank Leboeuf warning ahead of Euro 2024

Ahead of Euro 2024, Portugal star Pedro Neto has discussed Cristiano Ronaldo's impact on his career. This comes as Frank Leboeuf warned that the legendary forward's country would have no chance at winning the competition if he played.

In a conversation with BetVictor, Leboeuf opined that "an end" had come for Ronaldo, and Portugal's win would require setting the 39-year-old forward aside. He said (via Daily Post):

“For me, Portugal are actually one of the contenders for this summer’s European Championships. I actually think they can win the Euros, but only if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t play."

Leboeuf further added:

“You cannot take away anything that Ronaldo has done for football just because he has gone to retire in the Saudi League. I want to thank him for taking the sport to another level, but there is an end for everyone.”

However, talking on the Para 1 podcast, Pedro Neto claimed that Ronaldo was the "ultimate model". The 23-year-old Wolves winger said (via PortuGOAL):

"When I was a kid I watched his interviews with my parents, with my sisters. Just the fact of the way he speaks, the way of being the best, that you always have to think that you are the better because, if you don't believe in yourself, no one else will. And I took that very literally. The way he thinks, and the way he works, I think it's a model to follow. It's the ultimate model."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr's unbeaten streak in AFC Champions League ended by Al-Ain

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr had not lost a match in the AFC Champions League this season. However, the streak ended when they traveled to the United Arab Emirates on Monday, March 4 to face Al-Ain in the quarterfinals. An unsatisfactory performance against the hosts resulted in a 1-0 loss, as Soufiane Rahimi scored an incredible goal (44').

Al-Nassr struggled to gain the upper hand throughout the game, particularly in the second half when Al-Ain was the more dominant side. Cristiano Ronaldo had a fantastic chance to score, but Al-Ain goalkeeper Khalid Eisa produced a fantastic stop to deny him.

A red card was given to former Manchester City player Aymeric Laporte after he elbowed a player in the back in injury time. This means he will be suspended when the Knights of Najd host Al-Ain for the second leg on Tuesday, March 12.