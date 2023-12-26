"It will probably change" - Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool's title chances after Burnley win

Jurgen Klopp has commented on Liverpool going to the top of the Premier League table after their 2-0 win over Burnley on Boxing Day (26 December).

The Reds kept 69% of the ball and mustered 10 shots on target, while the hosts had none. Their dominance, however, did not reflect on the scoreline, largely due to two goals being ruled out.

Darwin Nunez put his team in front in the sixth minute with a well-taken goal from the edge of the box. But the Reds had to wait until the 90th minute for substitute Diogo Jota to score the second.

The full-time whistle meant Liverpool went to the top of the tree with 42 points from 19 league matches. Before the start of gameweek 19, Arsenal, who secured a 1-1 draw at Anfield on 23 December, led the table with 40 points to their name.

Speaking about his team going to the top of the standings after the game, the German tactician told Amazon Sport (h/t BBC):

"That's nice. It will probably change and that's no problem. It was not perfect but we are where we are."

The table can, of course, change in the coming days. Aston Villa will go level on points with Liverpool if they beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Arsenal, meanwhile, host West Ham United on 28 December and can be the outright leaders if they beat the Hammers. Mikel Arteta's men came close to winning the league last season but lost the title by five points to Manchester City despite leading the table for a record 248 days.

Jurgen Klopp comments on Liverpool star's disallowed goal against Burnley

Cody Gakpo thought he put Liverpool 2-0 up in the 28th minute. However, the goal was instantly ruled out as Darwin Nunez was adjudged to have fouled Charlie Taylor in the build-up.

10 minutes into the second half, Harvey Elliott wheeled away to celebrate after finishing off a simple pass from Ryan Gravenberch inside the box. However, the goal was ruled out as Mohamed Salah was in an offside position.

Salah did not get a touch on the ball but was seemingly in James Trafford's line of sight when Elliott shot the ball. The Reds fans would argue that the Egyptian superstar was apparently pushed into the offside position.

Moreover, Trafford seemed to have shifted his weight onto his right leg, while Elliott's shot went to his left. VAR, however, chalked off the goal — a decision that didn't sit well with Jurgen Klopp.

The German said after the game, via the aforementioned source:

"Only somebody who has never played football can make this an offside. It's insane when you see that."

Jota, nevertheless, scored his team's second to ensure that they didn't drop points for the third league game in a row.