"Just do it in the summer" - Micah Richards claims Mikel Arteta should have sold Arsenal star instead of keeping him 

Football pundit Micah Richards claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta should have sold Aaron Ramsdale in the summer transfer window when he signed David Raya.

Ramsdale established himself as the Gunners' number-one choice goalkeeper last season. The 25-year-old was an integral part of the north London outfit qualifying for the UEFA Champions League as he made 38 Premier League appearances, keeping 14 clean sheets.

Arteta decided to sign Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford in the summer to further strengthen his squad. Even though Ramsdale started Arsenal's first five games of the season, keeping one clean sheet, he was dropped from the starting XI for Raya last week against Everton.

Raya retained his spot in the starting XI midweek as the Gunners dismantled PSV Eindhoven 4-0 in the UCL group stage. Rumors circulating from the club claim that Arteta prefers the Spaniard in goal as he fits his style of play better due to his stellar distribution.

Richards recently argued that Ramsdale should have been sold in the summer so he could be the No. 1 choice goalkeeper for another club. In an episode of The Rest is Football podcast, he said (via HITC):

“I believe now Ramsdale’s confidence has been shot just because he has brought in someone and basically said he was going to use both goalkeepers. Ramsdale had an excellent season last season, so I don’t get it."

He added:

If he wanted to replace him, just do it in the summer. Bring in Raya as the number one and get a number two who can challenge. Why would you want both? Let Ramsdale go and be a number one somewhere where he is appreciated.”

Raya is expected to start against Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby on Sunday, September 24.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta gives injury update on Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave an injury update on Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey during a recent pre-match press conference ahead of his side's clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

Martinelli has had a decent start to the season, providing two assists in six appearances. He featured for the Gunners against Everton during their 1-0 win on September 17 but had to be substituted early in the first half after feeling his hamstring.

The 22-year-old subsequently missed Arsenal's game against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League. Arteta said (via Arsenal's official website):

"With Gabi we are still assessing him, so let's see if he can make the game or not. Thomas [Parety] for sure is out. The rest we hope are available, yes we still have two training sessions, but there were no big issues in midweek."

If Martinelli fails to recover in time, Leandro Trossard is expected to start in his place once again.