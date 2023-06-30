"Looks like the grandmother from the Titanic" - Comedian makes hilarious Georgina Rodriguez claim as she enjoys vacations with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez is currently enjoying her vacation with Cristiano Ronaldo at Sardinia. The model has taken to social media on multiple occasions to keep fans updated about her vacation.

TV presenter Berta Collado recently made a funny comment about the model. He said (via La Sexta):

"You can't bathe in any way. You have to do it with glamour, like Georgina, who jumps into the sea with €100,000 on her."

Comedian Dani Mateo then left everyone in stitches, saying:

"But where does he put them? He's not wearing anything. She is a jewel in itself. Look how simple she is wearing earrings, rings and a ruby choker. She looks like the grandmother from the Titanic with so much stone."

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo have both been uploading snaps of their vacation. This is after the Portuguese player finished his season with Al-Nassr and Portugal.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez could be seen spending time with their kids on a yacht. Manchester United star Diogo Dalot was also spotted alongside the duo.

Pablo Bone reacted to being sued by Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently sued TikToker Pablo Bone for defamation. Bone used to work with Rodriguez at the Gucci store in Madrid.

Bone previously spoke about witnessing Rodriguez's behavior change:

“I worked with Georgina for about two months at Gucci in Madrid. She was always very friendly, but her attitude towards her colleagues changed when she met Cristiano.”

Rodriguez sued Bone for his comments. The TikToker, however, retained his stance. He claimed that he didn't do anything wrong. Rather, he was sharing one of his life experiences. Bone said (via TV7 Dias):

“I would do exactly the same, because it is the truth, my truth, my experience. I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't defame her, I'm just telling another story of my life.”

Rodriguez is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

