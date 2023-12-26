Manchester United plan to loan out forward in the January window - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly willing to let Ivorian forward Amad Diallo leave the club on loan in the upcoming January transfer window.

Southampton are reportedly interested in bringing Amad Diallo to Saint Mary's Stadium in January. The Saints are third in the Championship, having accumulated 48 points from 24 fixtures so far this season.

According to Football Insider, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United are ready to let Diallo depart Old Trafford on a loan deal.

Amad Diallo suffered a knee injury in pre-season and has only recently returned to training. He is yet to make an appearance in the 2023-24 campaign.

As per the same report, other Championship clubs and European sides are also interested in the Manchester United attacker. The 21-year-old was loaned to Rangers and Sunderland in the two previous seasons by the Red Devils.

Diallo joined Manchester United in 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £37 million from Atalanta. However, he has only made nine appearances for the Red Devils' senior team since then, scoring once and providing one assist.

Despite their willingness to loan out the forward, United are reportedly confident of Diallo's long-term future with the club.

Manchester United keen to sign PSV Eindhoven winger in January: Report

According to SPORT1 journalist Christopher Michel, Manchester United are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko.

The Red Devils want to bolster their squad in attacking areas, given their troubles in front of goal this season. Erik ten Hag's side has suffered eight losses in 18 Premier League games this season, scoring only 18 times in those matches.

The likes of Antony, Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Hojlund, and Anthony Martial have also failed to impress, as they have scored a combined total of three goals in the Premier League.

Johan Bakayoko has made 27 appearances for PSV Eindhoven this season across different competitions, recording four goals and 13 assists. Apart from Manchester United, Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool are also reportedly interested in the 20-year-old Belgian forward.