Manchester United star set to return to action early next year as he recovers from injury

Manchester United have confirmed that Tyrell Malacia is expected to be back from his injury in early 2024, claiming that the defender has recently resumed individual training.

According to club media, Malacia is due to return to action early next year as he is currently training at Carrington. He was expected to return earlier, but he suffered a hitch during his rehabilitation process.

Malacia, who joined the Old Trafford outfit for an initial £13 million from Feyenoord in 2022, sustained a knee injury before the start of the ongoing 2023-24 campaign. The 24-year-old is yet to make an appearance for his team this season following a surgery over the summer.

Due to the Dutchman's injury, Manchester United were forced to rope in Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon on a loan deal on the summer deadline day. The 26-year-old Spurs star has featured in seven games across all competitions for the Red Devils this campaign.

Meanwhile, Manchester United's first-choice left-back Luke Shaw recently returned to action after recovering from a muscle problem. He has started his side's last two games, in a 3-0 league win over Everton and a 3-3 UEFA Champions League draw at Galatasaray last month.

Malacia, on the other hand, has represented his club 39 times across competitions so far. He has started 29 outings, including 14 in the Premier League, for his team, helping them lift a EFL Cup trophy.

Manchester United told to replace Casemiro

In his column for the Daily Mail, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton urged Manchester United to replace Casemiro with a new defensive midfielder in the future. He wrote (h/t Football365):

"Casemiro performed well last campaign. Better than I expected of the Brazilian in his 30s. But he is now injured and when he does feature, he doesn't look like he's got the legs to keep up with the demand of this level. Not like Rice, or Rodri, or the other elite midfield men out there who can control proceedings."

Sutton, who helped Blackburn Rovers lift a league title in 1995, added:

"The decision to let Casemiro sign a long-term deal is looking more and more foolish because he is not the answer to the lack of protection. United need a specialist protector in midfield. Someone who can act as a barrier, particularly when they have a lead."

Casemiro, who arrived in a potential £70 million transfer from Real Madrid in 2022, has lately made the headlines for the wrong reasons. Despite scoring four goals in 12 outings this campaign, the 31-year-old has often failed to assert his dominance at the centre of the park.

Currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury, the Brazilian has recently attracted a lot of interest from Saudi Pro League sides, as per 90min.