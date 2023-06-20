Nigerian music prodigy Ayra Starr names Cristiano Ronaldo among 3 Manchester United idols, explains ‘annoying’ reason for supporting Red Devils

Rising Nigerian musician Ayra Starr has revealed that she is an ardent Manchester United supporter, dubbing Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Robin van Persie as her idols.

In an interview with Inside United, the 21-year-old artist stated that she got into Manchester United because of her brothers. They would engage in constant banter, causing Ayra to ultimately give in to the charms of the sport and start supporting the most popular football club in England.

Revealing how she became a part of the community, Ayra said (via Soccernet.ng):

“I started supporting Manchester United because of my brothers. Their banter around football was as exciting as it often got annoying, but when you stick around long enough, it begins to rub off on you, and the initiation eventually becomes automatic.”

When quizzed about her Manchester United idols, Ayra tipped her hat to Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Robin van Persie, before adding that she also enjoyed Patrice Evra’s personality.

The Afropop sensation added:

“I’ve had incredible moments watching Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney, and Robin van Persie. I love Patrice Evra’s personality as well, but much of that was after he had left the club and became very active on Instagram.

“I cherished these players for their unparalleled skillfulness, making it effortless to engage in spirited banter with my brothers when you have such caliber of talent gracing your team.”

Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit in November was anything but ceremonious, but he seemingly has not lost the fans’ unwavering support. Over two spells, Ronaldo played 346 games for the Red Devils, scoring 145 goals and claiming 64 assists. He won three Premier League titles and one Champions League trophy with them, amongst other honors.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants to commemorate special Portugal match with a goal

Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo could make his 200th international appearance in Tuesday’s (20 June) 2024 European Championship qualifier against Iceland. It would make him the first men’s footballer in history to touch that milestone.

Ahead of the match, Ronaldo expressed his desire to mark the historic occasion with a goal. He said (via The Times of India):

“It would be spectacular to crown my 200th international game with a goal.

“I’m not chasing records, they’re chasing me. I’m happy because it’s part of my motivation to continue at the highest level with the team. It’s something I never thought I’d accomplish.”

Ronaldo has scored 122 goals in 199 games so far for Portugal. Under new coach Roberto Martinez, he has netted four times in three matches.

