"Not quick, skilful or clever enough for that ‘Wow’ factor" - Danny Murphy makes bold claim about Manchester United summer signing

Pundit Danny Murphy has made a bold claim about Manchester United summer signing Rasmus Hojlund. The forward moved to Old Trafford from Atalanta for reportedly £73 million, but he has struggled to meet expectations at the club.

Hojlund has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 27 Premier League games. He was more potent in the UEFA Champions League, where he scored five goals in six matches.

Across the board, Manchester United have struggled this season, as they currently look unlikely to reach any spots for European competitions next season. It's hardly any surprise that this has affected their star striker, who has been unable to hit the net consistently in the league.

This has led Danny Murphy to question if Rasmus Hojlund is capable of being the vital striker that the Red Devils need. He said to the Daily Mail (via Mirror):

"I’m dubious about whether Rasmus Hojlund is the world-class No 9 United need. There is nothing in his game that scares defenders. I contrast him to Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez, who is erratic but will do a mad bit of skill or make an aggressive dash to cause some problems for defenders."

He finished:

"Hojlund is not quick, skilful or clever enough for that ‘Wow’ factor. He’s 21 and has time to develop. But right now, he is not a Champions League or Premier League-winning No 9."

Overall, Hojlund has scored 14 goals and provided two assists in 39 games across competitions for Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag questions the football knowledge of critics

Underfire Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that his critics don't have any football knowledge amid calls for the Dutchman to be sacked.

The former Ajax manager has overseen a poor campaign that leaves the Red Devils in danger of missing out on all three European competitions next season. Ten Hag however remains bullish about his time at the club, saying (via Sky Sports):

"I think the fans have the patience - you've seen it on Monday, But when I see some comments, they don't. And either they don't have any knowledge about football, or they don't have any knowledge about managing a football team.

"It's possible, or they just are up to it. But I think there are many people that see the problems and they are patient."

The Dutch manager has Manchester United sitting in eighth at the moment and could potentially be sacked in the summer. While the Red Devils have been beset by injuries this term, the manager and his training practices might have to be held accountable.