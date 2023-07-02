Paul Pogba’s partner reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez makes announcement on Instagram

Paul Pogba's partner Zulay Pogba reacted as Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez wowed fans yet again through her latest Instagram post.

Rodriguez shared a stunning snap on Instagram as part of her brand promotion. In the caption, she wrote:

"Happy to share with all of you my new international campaign with @guess @marciano Thank you so much @paulmarciano and all the wonderful team."

Zulay Pogba commented under the post:

"Wow Wow woooo."

Ronaldo and Rodriguez are currently on vacation in the Italian Island of Sardinia. The couple have kept fans updated about their vacation through their social media activities.

When Georgina Rodriguez spoke about working out with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the fittest athletes on the planet. His work ethic and dedication to his body are among the reasons behind the Portugal captain's unreal longevity at the top of the game.

Georgina Rodriguez also does her fair share of workouts to keep herself fit. The model, however, once revealed that she feels intimidated by the thought of working out with Ronaldo. She told Women's Health Magazine in 2020:

"He is an elite athlete. It’s amazing how he concentrates and dedicates himself to his passion for football. There is no doubt that he trains more and better than I do. There is simply no comparison. He’s a professional athlete."

She added:

"When it comes to fitness, Cristiano beats me with a stack of goals. Cristiano trains in the morning and again in the afternoon."

Ronaldo goes through a strict regime of workouts to keep himself fit. Apart from his footballing drills, the player keeps extensive care of his physique through various methods on a personal level. It shouldn't come as a surprise that Rodriguez gets intimidated by the routine.

