Robbie Fowler discusses Manchester United's Premier League title chances ahead of massive encounter against Liverpool

Liverpool great Robbie Fowler has offered his opinion on Manchester United's title chances in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Red Devils have been in fine form under the helm of Erik ten Hag this season. The club are currently in third spot in the Premier League standings with 49 points from 24 games, 14 points off leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, reigning champions Manchester City are second in the table with 58 points from 26 games, five points off the summit.

Erik ten Hag on getting Manchester United back to the top. 🗣️ “You know that the last few years that Manchester United have not been in a position where you expect them.”Erik ten Hag on getting Manchester United back to the top. 🗣️ “You know that the last few years that Manchester United have not been in a position where you expect them.”Erik ten Hag on getting Manchester United back to the top.🔝 https://t.co/7phyhabrgo

In his column for Mirror, Fowler claimed that Manchester United will fail to lift their first Premier League title in a decade this campaign. He said:

"People keep asking me if Manchester United can win the title. My answer? They can, but they won't! I have to say though, they deserve massive credit for the way in which the club has been transformed this season.

"I genuinely thought, and said as much last season, the entire foundations of the club needed rebuilding before they could go on and be truly competitive again in the league."

Predicting Manchester City to lift the league title, Fowler continued:

"They seem to have skipped that stage entirely, which is remarkable. They are more than competitive and if things fall for them over the next few weeks, then they can definitely be in the title equation.

"I say they won’t win it purely because I still believe Manchester City will go on one of those runs where they are invincible."

Heaping praise on Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag, Fowler added:

"Yet that should take nothing away from United or their manager Erik ten Hag or Arsenal and Mikel Arteta for that matter. Both of them have produced some compelling football this season and are where they are on the table on merit.

"I admire what they've achieved, but in this situation, I think City have more experience and knowledge about what's required at the sharp end of the season."

Manchester United are set to travel to Liverpool on Sunday (March 5).

Paul Merson offers prediction for PL fixture between Liverpool and Manchester United

In his column for Sportskeeda, Arsenal great Paul Merson has predicted a 2-1 win for Manchester United at Liverpool on Sunday. He elaborated:

"They are excellent on the counter and their players seem to make the right decisions whenever they break now. United will want the Reds to have a go at them so that they can hit them on the counter. Klopp's side could play right into United's hands on Sunday."

The Red Devils last registered an away win at Liverpool in 2016.

