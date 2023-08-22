"Ronaldo made Talisca a world-class player" - Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr secure dramatic 4-2 win against Shabab Al-Ahli

Fans online have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr pulling off a stunning comeback against Shabab Al-Ahli in the AFC Champions League play-off on August 22. The match was nothing short of a spectacle, filled with moments that had the fans on the edge of their seats, as Al-Alamy won 4-2.

The drama commenced early with Al-Nassr seizing the lead in the 11th minute. A superbly delivered corner by Marcelo Brozovic found Anderson Talisca. He burst forward and headed the ball past Majed Naser, leaving the crowd in raptures. But Al Ahli responded almost immediately.

After skillfully outmaneuvering defenders, Munas Dabbur crossed the ball to Yahya Al Ghassani, who effortlessly placed it past Nawaf Alaqidi in the 18th minute. The Dubai outfit weren't content with a draw and took the lead right at the onset of the second half, with Al Ghassani adding another to his tally.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr, however, were far from done. In a game that seemed like they were bound to lose, they managed to equalize in the 88th minute. A well-placed header by Sultan Al-Ghannam brought them back into the game.

The real magic began in the injury time, as Al-Nassr's Talisca once again emerged as the key player, heading in a decisive goal in the fifth minute of added time. Just two minutes later, Brozovic took center stage, scoring a spectacular goal to extend Al-Nassr's lead to 4-2. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo, his shot from the center of the area sealed the comeback victory for the Saudi Arabian side.

Here is how Twitter reacted as Al-Nassr pushed past Shabab Al-Ahli to secure the win and qualify for the AFC Champions League:

Neymar credits Cristiano Ronaldo for Saudi Pro League transformation as he joins Al-Hilal

Brazilian football superstar Neymar has officially joined Riyadh-based club Al-Hilal, signing a two-year contract, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. During his first interview after the transfer from Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar attributed the transformation of the Saudi Pro League to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Expressing enthusiasm for the opportunity to face Ronaldo, Neymar spoke openly about the influence of the Portuguese icon on the league.

Many had seen Ronaldo's move to Saudi Arabia in January as a surprising decision. But Neymar pointed out how this one choice changed the dynamics of Saudi football, saying (via IndianExpress):

“I believe Cristiano Ronaldo started all of this and everybody called him ‘crazy’, and this and that. Today you see the league grow more and more."

Neymar's arrival is part of a significant trend in the Saudi Pro League. The league has seen an investment of over €600 million to attract a plethora of top players from Europe. The league's transformation has caught the eyes of football fans worldwide, with Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo's presence elevating its status.