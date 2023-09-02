"Some leagues have higher demands" - Ex-Chelsea striker expresses concern over new Liverpool signing Ryan Gravenberch

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino recently questioned Liverpool's new signing, Ryan Gravenberch, as he has doubts about the Ajax academy graduate.

Gravenberch, 21, joined the Merseysiders from Bayern Munich on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £34.2 million. The Dutch midfielder completes Jurgen Klopp's midfield overhaul that has also seen Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo arrive at Anfield.

The former Ajax midfielder lacked game time at Bayern but was touted as a future superstar while at the Johan Cruyff Arena. His development came with the Eredivisie giants who often oversee the rise of eventual world-class talent.

Yet, Cascarino has his doubts about Gravenberch stemming from prior Ajax academy graduates who have played in the Premier League. He told talkSPORT:

"I'm always a bit suspicious of coming from the Ajax academy. They produce fantastic technical players. It might be different because of the size of him, he's a big lad."

Tony Cascarino continued by alluding to the likes of Donny van de Beek and Davy Klaasen who struggled with the demands of the English top tier. He questions whether Liverpool's new signing has the physicality to flourish.

"But, I've seen the likes of (Davy) Klaasen go to Everton who felt a bit lightweight and I think Donny van de Beek has proved a similar problem at Man United. Yes technical and brilliant and they can do everything expected at Ajax. But Gravenberch I don't quite know," he added.

Cascarino concluded by highlighting Dutch legends Edgar Davids and Clarence Seedorf who he played against. He feels that this profile of player is a dying breed in Dutch football.

"Some leagues have higher demands and I think the Premier League is one of them. I was lucky to play against Edgar Davids and Clarence Seedorf, both of them technically brilliant and also physical and could hold their own in midfield. I don't think the Netherlands are producing that type of player," Cascarino added further.

Ryan Gravenberch earned rave reviews during his time at Ajax, bagging 12 goals and 13 assists in 103 games across competitions. His development came under current Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

However, his switch to Bayern last summer didn't pan out as envisioned as he was unable to displace Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in midfield. He started just six of 33 games, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

He is 6"3 and boasts power alongside technical ability but isn't defensively the profile that Liverpool perhaps need.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp views Gravenberch as a box-to-box midfielder

Jurgen Klopp looks set to use Gravenberch in an advanced role.

Ryan Gravenberch's former Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel had given his take on what the Dutchman's best position was as he departed the Allianz Arena. He said in a press conference (via This is Anfield):

“He’s a box-to-box midfielder for me, an attacking player.”

Liverpool boss Klopp agreed with his German counterpart's assessment adding that Gravenberch is an exceptional talent.

“[I’m] really happy to bring him in because he’s an exceptional talent. How Thomas Tuchel said today in the press conference in Munich I think, the position he is best at, they don’t really have in their system. We have that – that’s good," he added.

Gravenberch boasts versatility as he can play in an advanced midfield role while also further back. He has a chance to shine in the new midfield that Klopp has rebuilt at Liverpool.