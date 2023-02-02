"Something isn't quite right" - BBC journalist blasts 'aggressive' behavior of Liverpool man 

BBC journalist Luke Edwards has criticized Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's recent hostility toward the press, speculating that all may not be well at Merseyside.

At a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in mid-January, Klopp tore into a reporter after he asked him about the club’s transfer plans. The German claimed that he was flabbergasted by such questions and did not wish to repeat that the club simply did not have enough money to sign more players. Cody Gakpo, who was signed from PSV Eindhoven for a reported €42 million fee, was the Reds’ only January signing.

The Merseyside outfit have been all over the place this season, getting knocked out of both domestic cup competitions and finding themselves in ninth place in the Premier League standings. Keeping the Reds’ poor form and lackluster January transfer window in mind, Edwards claimed that Klopp was not his usual self.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 🗓️On this day- i was captain of LFC in 2016.dont believe is something that I deserved it but Klopp knew how horrible time I was having with my knee and knowing as well that I was leaving in the summer and give me that day that I will never forget and be grateful for ever to him 🗓️On this day- i was captain of LFC in 2016.dont believe is something that I deserved it but Klopp knew how horrible time I was having with my knee and knowing as well that I was leaving in the summer and give me that day that I will never forget and be grateful for ever to him https://t.co/P4vVz2gwbl

On BBC Sounds’ Transfer Gossip Daily, he said:

“I thought Klopp’s behaviour at the start of the window, when he was quite aggressive to journalists asking about him signings, I think that sort of behaviour now is wearing thin.

“And I think it portrays the pressure he is under or feeling because something isn’t quite right at Liverpool. I think they needed a midfielder and I think most supporters would acknowledge they needed a midfielder. They haven’t even got close to doing that.”

Klopp’s men will return to Premier League action with a clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 4 February.

Rio Ferdinand claims Liverpool should have sold Roberto Firmino instead of Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane was in stellar form in the 2021-22 season, with him recording 23 strikes and five assists in 51 games across competitions. Mane did not score as many goals as Mohamed Salah, but his selfless play and involvement in the Reds’ frantic pressing did not go unnoticed.

At the end of the season, Liverpool offered Salah an extension and kept Roberto Firmino on the payroll, but failed to retain Mane, selling him to Bayern Munich. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has been left baffled by the decision and believes the 19-time English champions made a mistake in the summer.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet How good was this from Sadio Mané? 🥵🥵 How good was this from Sadio Mané? 🥵🥵 https://t.co/y8sXVgEpMM

On his YouTube channel, he said:

“Why didn't they just pay him the money to stay? I think they let the wrong one go. They should have let Firmino go. I just don't understand how you let someone who is actually world-class at that moment in time, who ideally would have liked to have stayed if you gave the contract he was looking for, or something similar to what Salah got.

“I just can’t get my head around it. Every Liverpool fan must be sat there thinking, 'Wow, how have we let this slip through our hands, a player of that caliber?”

Mane and Firmino’s outputs have been comparable in the 2022-23 season. While Mane has scored 11 goals and claimed two assists in 23 appearances for Bayern, Firmino has scored four times and provided four assists in 21 games for Liverpool.

Poll : 0 votes