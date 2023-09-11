“Such a dope energy” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez shares new photo dump from time in Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently posted a photo dump on her Instagram, sharing a collage of images from her time in Madrid.

Rodriguez posted one image of her in a dark room alongside dogs. In another of the images, she could be seen in a black bathing suit in a pool. One of the images saw Rodriguez posing with her children while having her sunglasses on.

Another image was her getting filmed on a camera and another image saw her posing by standing backward. She also posted one image alongside a crew and another of some delicious foods, including a burger.

She captioned the images, writing:

"Such a dope enery."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in Madrid when the current Al-Nassr attacker used to play for Real Madrid. Rodriguez used to work as a Gucci store employee at that point in time.

They have been dating since mid-2016. The pair are currently co-parents to five children and reside in the Saudi Arabian city of Riyadh.

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez did a campaign for GUESS during her time in Madrid

Since her association with Cristiano Ronaldo started, Georgina Rodriguez's modeling career has boomed. She has amassed close to 50 million Instagram followers and has become a popular figure for fashion and lifestyle brands.

Rodriguez even did a campaign with GUESS during her time in Madrid. A commercial event was shot at the lavish Santa Mauro Hotel in Madrid. Speaking about the shoot, GUESS's creative director, Paul Marciano, said (via Mundo Deportivo):

"We wanted to capture a day in the life of Georgina, going behind the veil to get a glimpse into the glamorous life of this superstar."

Rodriguez, meanwhile, said on the matter:

"I am truly honored to have been invited to work on this new campaign for GUESS and Marciano. I love the brand and the values it represents. I love wearing the collections because they make me feel empowered and sexy at the same time. They have a strong feminine character while expressing a timeless essence."

Rodriguez can often be seen featuring on the cover of several famous lifestyle brands. The campaign with GUESS further showed how her status as a model is still strong.