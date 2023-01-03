“That is also what we aim for in 2023” – Ten Hag reveals 2 New Year’s resolutions for Manchester United

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's New Year's resolutions are to win trophies and make Old Trafford a fortress again, as the Dutch boss revealed to in-house media.

When asked what his high points were for 2022, Ten Hag said:

"It’s always about trophies. It’s not about looking too much to yourself, it’s about looking to your family and looking to trophies. That’s what I did and always will do, so looking back, I’m happy and I’m happy with my family - we are satisfied and settled in Manchester so I’m happy with that. But when I look at sporting [highlights] then it’s definitely trophies and that is also what we aim for in 2023."

The Manchester United boss was then asked about his New Year's resolutions, to which he replied:

"Yeah, professionally, it’s what I just mentioned, it’s about trophies. We are not, at this moment in the season, thinking too much about that, for now it’s about getting into a position where you can win trophies. It’s a long way, especially this season, we are not even halfway yet, there are many games to come. So don’t focus too much on what can happen, it’s about thinking game to game."

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls After a terrible start to the season, Man Utd are now 2 points above Spurs with a game in hand, 2 points below Newcastle with a game in hand, and 4 points below Man City.



Manchester United have won their past six home games, including a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on 20 October. The Dutch boss was asked whether one of his aims was to make Old Trafford a fortress again, like it was under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Ten Hag said:

"Yeah definitely, it has to be [a fortress]. We want to be resilient and we want to be playing with discipline in our game, we expressed that with 11 in attack and 11 in defence. It’s about doing your job, being hard to beat in every duel as a team, in every game, and we are heading in the right direction. So we are happy with that."

Manchester United boss Ten Hag comments on Bournemouth ahead of Premier League clash

Manchester United are set to face Bournemouth in the Premier League on 3 January. Ten Hag spoke about his opponents ahead of the clash, praising their current squad. He told club media:

"It’s a team who can surprise and we have to be ready for that. They’re a good squad with a good team and they can score a goal, and if you’re not ready for the game then you will always have problems especially against Bournemouth as they have already shown that."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Manchester United have lost just once in their last 15 games under Erik ten Hag.



Manchester United's exploits so far this season have earned them a place in the top four of the league table. The Red Devils are two points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham and have a game in hand as well. Ten Hag's men will look to secure all three points from the Bournemouth clash and gain a boost in the race to secure a spot in the next UEFA Champions League campaign.

