Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. was seen donning a Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) shirt in a vacation picture captured by Georgina Rodriguez, and this has shocked fans. Notably, PSG is the club where Ronaldo's famed counterpart, Lionel Messi, showcased his talent for two thrilling seasons.

The photo, snapped while the Ronaldo family vacationed in Portugal, sparked immediate chatter, given the fierce rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

After a 21-year stretch at Barcelona, Messi inked a two-year deal with the French titans. At PSG, he joined forces with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, storming their way to a Ligue 1 crown as Messi clinched his eighth Ballon d'Or.

The Argentine legend recently traded Paris for Florida, tying his boots for Inter Miami. Although, he's no longer a Parisian at heart, the emblem on his previous jersey remains iconic. Yet, the spotlight remains on that unexpected jersey choice from Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.

Fans took to Georgina Rodriguez's comment section to react with statements like these:

Georgina Rodriguez enjoys her vacation with partner Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez, while soaking up the sun during her holidays, got a humbling reminder courtesy of the sea's playful waves. The stunning television starlet, recently seen living it up across European locales like Italy and Portugal, was caught off-guard during her recent beach outing.

In an Instagram video that has now gone viral, the model, looking radiant in a green bikini, attempted to find her footing amidst an increasingly choppy shoreline. Just as she seemed to have everything under control, a rogue wave, seemingly out of nowhere, swept her right off her feet.

With a sense of humor, she shared the playful ordeal on her Instagram, quipping: "When you think you're invincible."

But that wasn't the only glimpse fans received from Georgina's dreamy European escapade. Earlier this week, the digital diva gave her followers a sneak peek into the jet-setting lifestyle she shares with football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo.

From chilling in luxe private jets to romantic sunset dinners with the 38-year-old Portuguese ace, it's clear the pair knows how to vacation in style.