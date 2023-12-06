"This guy is a phenomenon" - Manchester United star reveals he idolized Cristiano Ronaldo growing up

Manchester United winger Antony has revealed that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo was his idol growing up.

Antony has given a glowing verdict of Ronaldo who he labelled 'a phenomenon'. He told The United Stand:

"I grew up admiring Cristiano Ronaldo. This guy is a phenomenon!! It was a dream come true when I met him."

The Brazilian spent just three months playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo for the Red Devils from September to November 2022. The 23-year-old showed his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner during that time.

Antony joined the legendary forward in celebrating his 700th club goal he netted against Everton by producing his 'nap' celebration with him. Ronaldo left Manchester United by mutually terminating his contract just a month later.

Cristiano Ronaldo will go down as one of, if not, the greatest players in United's history. He bagged 145 goals and 64 assists in 346 appearances across two spells at Old Trafford.

The Portugal icon won 10 major trophies with the Red Devils, including three Premier League titles and the first of his five UEFA Champions League winners' medals. He was also named the Ballon d'Or winner for the first time in his career while at Manchester United in 2008.

Mike Phelan explains how Cristiano Ronaldo's high standards played a role in his Manchester United exit

Former Manchester United assistant manager Mike Phelan reckoned Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated his teammates due to his high standards. The Al-Nassr superstar is one of the most successful players in history, becoming the first player to win five Champions League trophies.

Phelan felt that Ronaldo's desire for his teammates to reach his level was problematic. He said:

"He wanted other people's standards to come up. And sometimes you lose a few people along the way when that happens. I remember certain times when he pushed and pushed hard, and he didn't get much reaction or much response. And there was frustration."

Cristiano Ronaldo unceremoniously left the Red Devils in November 2022, giving an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan about several issues at Old Trafford. He took aim at the younger generation for being too distracted:

"They are not the same as my generation. But we cannot blame them because, it's part of the life, you know. They are not the same that, they listen but this is why we have two ears, as you listen from one side and (it goes) away from another side."

Erik ten Hag's side went on to win the Carabao Cup in February, their first trophy in six years. But, the wheels have come off this season and they sit seventh in the league, already losing 10 games across competitions.