“Tornado in the house” - Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez gives glimpse of family’s Christmas celebration

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez recently took to social media and shared a glimpse of her family’s Christmas celebration.

The Spanish media and social media influencer uploaded a picture on her Instagram story. Gift wraps, a Christmas tree as well as a few toys were visible on the floor in the picture.

She wrote on her Instagram story:

“Tornado in the house”

Georgina and Ronaldo co-parent five kids - Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., Eva Maria, Mateo Ronaldo, Alana Martina, and Bella.

Georgina Rodriguez also uploaded a different picture of toys on her social media account's story.

She wrote on that picture:

"Princesas Afortunadas"

On the festival of Christmas, Georgina Rodriguez has reportedly won a lottery. As reported by Diario de Morelos, the Spaniard visited Carboneras last September, where she brought a lottery ticket with the number 11448. Rodriguez didn't win the first prize but she acquired an amount of $22 with her lottery ticket.

According to People's Magazine, she used to work in a Gucci Store as a sales assistant when she met Cristiano Ronaldo in Madrid in 2017. Over the years, she has shown her versatility and has made her name in fields such as modeling, entrepreneurship, and more. In October, her modeling career achieved another milestone as she posed for her first double cover for Vogue.

Frank Warren jokes about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Premier League Giants

British boxing manager Frank Warren has recently joked about Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo potentially joining Premier League side Arsenal. Warren was with the Al-Nassr forward on Saturday (December 23) night at the Day of Reckoning card in Riyadh.

While speaking to the media, the British boxing promoter made a hilarious claim about the former Manchester United forward. He said (via SportBible):

"He's [Cristiano] signing for Arsenal!"

Since joining Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, the Portuguese forward has attended many boxing events.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has made 23 appearances for Al-Nassr across competitions this season, bagging 21 goals and 11 assists. He's also the top-scorer of the Saudi Pro League with 17 goals, ahead of former Newcastle United forward Aleksandar Mitrovic with 16 goals.

Meanwhile, the Knights of Najd are in the second spot in the Saudi Pro League with 40 points, 10 points behind Al-Hilal with a game in hand.