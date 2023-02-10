Arsenal are keen to renew their interest in Liverpool and Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as per transfer guru Steve Kay.

Milinkovic-Savic, 27, has been a regular starter for the Biancocelesti since arriving from Belgian Pro League side KRC Genk for around £11 million in the summer of 2015. So far, the towering Serb has helped his current side lift a Coppa Italia and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

A box-to-box midfielder blessed with passing and shooting, the 39-cap Serbia star was linked with a permanent move to Arsenal last summer. However, a deal failed to materialize. Now, with the player in the final 16 months of his contract, rumors are ripe about his immediate future.

Speaking to Get Italian Football News, Kay shed light on Milinkovic-Savic's future amid interest from Premier League clubs. He said:

"Arsenal have been tracking him for a long time. Every single transfer window, the name of Milinkovic-Savic is discussed, probably the biggest name. This guy, as it was, was on their list. The problem was the money at the time. As a result, Milinkovic-Savic wanted to stay, and he didn't want to leave Lazio. I think if Arsenal would have had enough money, then they would have been able to get him."

Kay also identified Manchester United and Liverpool as two potential suitors for the former Vojvodina man apart from Arsenal. He added:

"Manchester United were also very keen. I know Liverpool are also interested in him. I know that they have spoken to people inside his entourage as they are desperate in need of a midfield revamp. Over the summer, there are going to be many, many clubs looking at him within the Premier League. He's an excellent player that teams like Manchester United might need, and well, especially Liverpool."

Overall, Milinkovic-Savic has scored 64 goals and laid out 59 assists in 322 games across all competitions for the Maurizio Sarri-coached side.

Arsenal winter arrival Jorginho is similar to Liverpool ace, claims ex-Sunderland man

Speaking on talkSPORT, former Sunderland star Michael Gray likened Jorginho to Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara and claimed that the former is a different sort of defensive midfielder than Thomas Partey. He said:

"A comparison I can give you is Thiago for Liverpool. He's very similar in the way that he is fantastic on the ball, he can see a pass. He plays the game at his own pace. But when you haven't got the ball, does Jorginho have enough in the legs and the tank to help out the way Arsenal play? He brings a different dimension, he has his own skills and his own qualities. But he's not Thomas Partey."

Jorginho, 31, made his debut for the Gunners during their surprise 1-0 Premier League away loss against Everton on Saturday (February 4).

