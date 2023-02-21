WATCH - Liverpool fans set off fireworks outside Real Madrid’s hotel at 2 am as teams prepare for UCL showdown 

A video has emerged of Liverpool fans setting off fireworks outside Real Madrid's hotel at 2 A.M on the night ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash at Anfield.

Los Blancos arrived on Merseyside on Monday (20 February) as they prepare to face the Reds in the Champions League round of 16. Manager Jurgen Klopp has evidently struggled against the La Liga giants in recent meetings.

He has lost two UEFA Champions League finals at the hands of Real Madrid (2018, 2022). Liverpool were also eliminated by Los Merengues in the quarter-finals of the competition in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Premier League outfit's fans are seemingly doing everything they can to lend Klopp's team a helping hand ahead of the two sides' latest encounter. A video of their antics outside the Innside Hotel can be viewed below (h/t @partidazocope on Twitter).

El Partidazo de COPE @partidazocope ÚLTIMA HORA | Así está a esta hora el hotel del @RealMadrid en Liverpool



Numerosos fuegos artificiales a las 2:00h de la madrugada



@partidazocope



#PartidazoCOPE ÚLTIMA HORA | Así está a esta hora el hotel del @RealMadrid en LiverpoolNumerosos fuegos artificiales a las 2:00h de la madrugada 💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Así está a esta hora el hotel del @RealMadrid en Liverpool 🔥 Numerosos fuegos artificiales a las 2:00h de la madrugada 🎥 @partidazocope 📻 #PartidazoCOPE https://t.co/41yhWTimiY

The Reds still have time to salvage their season despite exiting both domestic cup competitions. They trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by seven points but have two games in hand.

A good run in Europe could also help make the current campaign a memorable one for their fans. Having won the competition an impressive six times, Liverpool would want nothing less than a date at the Ataturk Stadium in June.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are European royalty in every shade of the word. They have featured in 17 Champions League finals, winning 14 of them.

Their situation isn't as bad as Liverpool's in the league this campaign, but they are still way off the mark when it comes to their La Liga ambitions. Manager Carlo Ancelotti's men trail league leaders Barcelona by eight points after 22 games.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp expects Anfield to be rocking for Real Madrid encounter

Anfield has often been Liverpool's 12th man in games, and there is hardly a better place to be than L4 on Champions League nights.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expecting the home fans to make Anfield a cauldron of voices against Real Madrid. His team have also found their form at just the right time.

They have won back-to-back games in the Premier League for the first time since December. This includes a 2-0 win in the derby against Everton and their recent win against Newcastle United by the same scoreline.

Speaking ahead of his team's clash against the Madrid-based outfit on Tuesday (21 February), Klopp said [h/t BBC]:

"I expect Anfield on their toes. I am really happy for the people that they saw us in a better shape the last couple of games - that they have a bit more things to look forward to. Let's go together again."

