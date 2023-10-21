“We keep working hard every game” - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to fans after scoring winner in Al-Nassr triumph over Damac

Cristiano Ronaldo was delighted with Al-Nassr's 2-1 comeback victory over Damac in the Saudi Pro League on Saturday (October 21). The five-time Ballon d'Or winner took to social media following the win at KSU Stadium.

Luis Castro's men went 1-0 down in the 45+2nd minute courtesy of former Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kévin N'Koudou's strike. But, Anderson Talisca hit back in the 52nd minute with a superb free-kick.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored a sumptuous free-kick of his own, taking his tally for the season to 12 goals and six assists in 12 games across competitions. He reacted to the win on Instagram and thanked fans for a Tifo that they dedicated to him before the game:

"Incredible atmosphere in the stadium tonight! Happy with the win and we keep working hard every game. Thank you to the fans for such a lovely tribute also."

Al-Nassr now sits third in the Saudi Pro League table, with seven wins, one draw, and two defeats from 10 games. Their skipper has come to the fore throughout the campaign and was the difference between the two sides tonight.

Castro's side will next be in action in the AFC Champions League against Al-Duhail on Tuesday (October 24).

British boxer Anthony Joshua chooses Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi in the 'GOAT' debate

Anthony Joshua admires the Al-Nassr superstar's work ethic.

Anthony Joshua was the latest high-profile name to give his take on the debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Both are regarded as two of the best players in history and as a result, are touted against one another.

The British heavyweight boxer sided with Ronaldo alluding to his work ethic. He told Men's Health magazine (via The Sun):

"I am going Cristiano Ronaldo. They are both great. But I feel Messi is more of a natural. Ronaldo really had to work at it. Both work hard, of course, but Ronaldo needed to do more, and did it."

Ronaldo, 38, works hard to improve himself with each passing season despite his age. He's scored a remarkable 727 goals and provided 231 assists in 980 club games. That makes him the greatest goalscorer in club football history but Messi isn't far behind.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner currently sits on 721 goals and 344 assists in 888 club games. The iconic duo dominated European football over the past two decades and waged war during the El Clasico rivalry while at Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.