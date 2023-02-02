"We're finished" "What is Galtier smoking" - PSG fans fume as 2 summer signings start Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans are unhappy with Carlos Soler and Fabian Ruiz's inclusion in the starting XI for their Ligue 1 clash away against Montpellier on February 1.

Manager Christophe Galtier has opted to play a 4-4-2 formation in the absence of Neymar Junior due to muscle fatigue. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal with Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Marquinhos, and Achraf Hakimi in front of him.

The midfield is set up in a diamond formation with Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Ruiz, and Soler. Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi complete the lineup as the front two.

However, PSG fans aren't too pleased to see Ruiz and Soler in the lineup against Montpellier. The duo arrived at the club last summer from Napoli and Valencia respectively but have failed to make a big impact at the French club.

While Ruiz has started just 11 games for the club across competitions, Soler has only started nine times. The club's fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment and here are some of their reactions:

Despite all the evidence to the contrary… PSGhub @PSGhub PSG’s XI vs. Montpellier



PSG's XI vs. Montpellier

Donnarumma - Hakimi, Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes - Danilo, Vitinha, Ruiz - Soler - Mbappé, Messi.

So we're still doing the Soler as a 10 thing huh?Despite all the evidence to the contrary…

TotEm💀 @Alamin_bashir00 @PSGhub Benching your best player since the restart Neymar? What is galtier smoking @PSGhub Benching your best player since the restart Neymar? What is galtier smoking

Ruiz has made 19 appearances for PSG so far, providing one assist. Soler, meanwhile, has also made 19 appearances, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Christophe Galtier spoke about the importance of fluidity in midfielder ahead of PSG's clash against Montpellier

Ahead of the game against Montpellier, Galtier spoke about coping with the absence of Marco Verratti, who is suspended. The Italian midfielder was sent off during PSG's 1-1 draw against Stade Reims in Ligue 1 on January 29.

In a pre-match press conference, Galtier said:

"We have yet to find the right formula. There has been the absence of Marco Verratti (suspended for the next two games and injured before), which is an important element, but I don't want to use that as an excuse."

He added:

"What we did in the first half against Reims cannot satisfy me. What we did after the break was more consistent with Marco (used) in a more usual register. It didn't last long because Marco was sent off. We must find more density and more fluidity in the (midfield) sector."

The Parisians currently sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table with a three-point lead over second-placed Lens

