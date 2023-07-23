"We want to go for all the trophies that we are involved in" - Manchester United superstar makes defiant claim after 2-0 Arsenal win

Bruno Fernandes has vowed that Manchester United will fight for every trophy in the upcoming season after beating Arsenal 2-0 in a friendly on Saturday (July 22).

The Red Devils have made a great start to their pre-season preparations. They beat Leeds United and Olympique Lyon 2-0 and 1-0 respectively before flying to the United States. Erik ten Hag's side continued their fine form on American soil, earning a 2-0 victory over Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium.

Off the field, Manchester United, have made two major additions to their squad, signing Mason Mount and Andre Onana for a combined £100 million. They are now working on a deal to sign £86 million-rated Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta, while Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat is named among midfield targets.

Fernandes, who recently replaced Harry Maguire as the Red Devils' captain, is thus high on confidence ahead of the new season. The Portugal international has expressed his desire to see the club compete to win each of the four competitions they are participating in.

"We want to fight for titles," Fernandes was quoted as saying by football.london. "We want to go for all the trophies that we are involved in. I have said that ever since I arrived at the club – even in the worst period."

Fernandes added:

"We want to go for everything that we are involved in and the manager has made everyone aware that this is the standards of the club, what the club deserves, what we have to set for ourselves to be a Man Utd player."

Manchester United will hope to beat the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League title, which they have not won since 2013. They will also be keen to retain the EFL Cup, while also lifting the FA Cup. The Old Trafford outfit are one of four Premier League teams participating in the UEFA Champions League as well.

How did Manchester United superstar Bruno Fernandes fare against Arsenal?

Bruno Fernandes, 28, started in the attacking midfield role in front of Mason Mount and Kobbie Mainoo against Arsenal. He opened the scoring for Manchester United with a long-range goal with his weaker foot in the 30th minute. The Portugal international was replaced by Scott McTominay at half-time.

Despite being on the pitch for only 45 minutes, Fernandes was one of the best players across both teams, earning a 7.6 rating on Sofascore. The midfielder completed eight passes with 67% accuracy. He played two key passes and also created a goalscoring opportunity.

Fernandes had 20 touches of the ball but lost possession eight times. He, nevertheless, won two of the five duels he competed in and won one freekick for Erik ten Hag's side. The former Sporting CP star completed one dribble as well.