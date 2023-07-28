"We will not be watching", "Back to where he belongs" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo is on the bench for Al-Nassr's game against Al-Shabab

Fans on Twitter reacted as Al-Nassr started their reserve team for the Arab Club Champions Cup match against Al-Shabab, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo didn't start.

Al-Nassr return to action just a day after their pre-season showdown against Inter Milan, a game that ended 1-1. While Ronaldo played only 45 minutes against the Nerazzurri, Luis Castro has decided not to start the team's top stars against Al-Shabab with a busy schedule of fixtures upcoming.

Fans, however, are unhappy and are not keen to watch the game as one of them wrote:

"We will not be watching until GOAT plays I speak for everyone."

Another fan managed to take a shot at the Portugal captain as he wrote:

"He’s back to where he belongs."

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner played four pre-season games and showed flashes of his brilliance against teams like PSG and Inter Milan. However, the decision to not start the 38-year-old could be considered a tactical one by Luis Castro.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Cristiano Ronaldo was benched by Castro:

basheer… @BasheerTK_ @TimelineCR7 He’s back to where he belongs

Kaz @Kaz7iiV1 @TimelineCR7 We will not be watching until GOAT plays I speak for everyone

Jojes Gikeri @Jojesgikeri @TimelineCR7 Benched in the camel league

Karan Gupta @kzee2005 @TimelineCR7 Thanks for telling me I'm sleeping

Seko Fofana spoke about playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

Al-Nassr have already completed a few marquee signings in the summer transfer market as the likes of Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles have joined the club. Sadio Mane is also set to join soon (via Fabrizio Romano).

Fofana, who joined from Ligue 1 club RC Lens, spoke about sharing the pitch and the dressing room with Cristiano Ronaldo. Speaking to the media, the Ivorian midfielder recently said (via 9FCBall Twitter):

"He creates a great atmosphere with the players, always has a strong desire to win. ... We'll have fun playing together."

Al-Nassr went trophyless during the 2022-23 season despite Ronaldo showing great personal form. The Portuguese scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 19 matches for the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The SPL side's activity in the summer transfer market, though, shows a real statement of intent. The Riyadh-based team look serious contenders to win the trophies they play for this season.