“What’s wrong with Xavi”, “Yeah he’s gone” - Barcelona fans fear attacker is leaving as he’s benched for Tottenham clash

Following the release of the starting XI to face Tottenham in the Joan Gamper Trophy, Barcelona fans believe that Ansu Fati could be on his way out of Camp Nou. Fati has been placed on the bench once more, which has raised concerns among the Blaugrana faithful.

The 20-year-old was supposed to become a regular in attack for the Catalan giants. However, he found himself in the starting lineup merely 13 times during the previous season.

It's a stark statistic that highlights a worrisome situation – the club's manager Xavi Hernandez seems hesitant to place him in the coveted first eleven. Last season was a battle against both opponents and personal adversity for the Spaniard. The residue of a litany of injuries had taken its toll, leaving Fati grappling to find his rhythm and pace on the pitch.

It's no secret that Fati wants more substantial playing time – a desire that could potentially steer him towards a departure, seeking greener pastures elsewhere. The manager's decisions to still keep him off the starting lineup have stirred discontent among the Barcelona faithful.

Barca fans took to Twitter to spill their frustration, echoing shared concerns and impassioned pleas with tweets like these:

aymen @fcbaymen9 @BarcaUniversal Yeah ansu is gone

Misael Paz @mpaz12 @BarcaUniversal Xavi has given more starts to Eric Garcia than fati

He needs to get sacked

Rxon Ren @RxonR @BarcaUniversal where are ansu and abde

Boladinho @Boladinho_01 @BarcaUniversal What’s the hate for ansu about?

Ansu Fati remains resolute about staying at Barcelona

Amid the speculation, Ansu Fati has reportedly opted to remain committed to his contract with Barcelona. According to reports from AS, his conviction to triumph within the ranks of the Catalan giants has not been extinguished.

Offers have come for him from other footballing giants, yet he is believed to have clung to the vision of succeeding at Camp Nou. The AS report revealed Paris Saint-Germain's potential bid for the Spanish sensation, while there was some interest from Saudi Arabia. But Ansu Fati has remained impervious, firmly shunning the thought of leaving Camp Nou.

As the club contemplates a decision, the notion of parting ways with a La Masia-honed talent like Fati is a two-sided coin. From a financial perspective, the windfall from his potential departure would undoubtedly bring relief to Barcelona's economic struggles, lightening that burdensome weight. However, they could be letting go of a generational talent.

The player's agent Jorge Mendes has tried to orchestrate Ansu Fati's move, extending offers to numerous Premier League contenders. However, the young forward has reportedly refused, with his sights set on cementing his place in Barca's squad.