"The most evil woman" - When Georgina Rodriguez was slammed by her uncle for neglecting her family after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez has seen her new show I Am Georgina skyrocket on Netflix in recent times. Indeed, her rise to fame has been nothing short of meteoric, but it seems that her family's past has caught up with her.

A number of Georgina's family members aren't happy with how she has largely ignored them since meeting Ronaldo. It appears that the rift between Georgina and her uncle Jesus Hernandez is partly caused by the former's failure to keep in touch with her family. Hernandez said (via Mirror):

“I was in charge of providing for Georgina and her sister, buying them clothes, paying for their electricity and water. I did everything. Georgina was living with me during her teenage years until the day they sent my brother-in-law back to Argentina.”

Hernandez is also furious that Georgina never revealed the whereabouts of her father, Jorge, who died in Argentina three years ago:

“No one told us Jorge had died. I don’t know why Georgina didn’t tell us. I’ve tried to contact her. I’ve written on Cristiano’s Facebook, ‘You’ve got the most evil woman at your side’ and ‘if you want to know, contact me, I will tell you’. Now everyone is going to find out the shameless person she is. Why couldn’t she have told us her dad had died? You don’t hide things like that.”

In the show, Georgina Rodriguez claims that she will never forget the family she came from before she met Portuguese footballing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. She acknowledges that she was raised in a humble background, and the life she leads now is a far cry from her roots.

The couple's luxurious £3 million, seven-bedroom mansion in Cheshire boasts a cinema room and a four-berth garage for Cristiano Ronaldo's fleet of supercars worth £17 million. The opulence is worlds apart from Georgina's humble beginnings.

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez is distant from some of her family

Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez's uncle, Jesus Hernandez, played a major role in bringing her up after her father was imprisoned for drug smuggling. He has not minced his words regarding how he feels about Georgina (via The Sun):

“She may feel ashamed of us and consider she’s better than us because we don’t live with her luxury. I’ve never asked her for anything. She has only rung once or twice since I found out she was dating Ronaldo.”

Rodriguez's estranged half-sister Patricia Rodriguez also had some harsh words for her:

“When it was my son’s birthday, I asked if she could ask Cristiano to sign a shirt for my boy and she said ‘No’ — she wasn’t going to bother him as he was on holiday.”

Clearly, not everyone is impressed with Georgina Rodriguez and how she has conducted herself since her rise to global prominence.

Poll : 0 votes