"Worth every single penny" - Pundits admits he got it massively wrong about big-money Arsenal summer signing

ESPN pundit Shaka Hislop has admitted that he's been proved completely wrong by Arsenal's Declan Rice following the midfielder's game-winning goal against Luton Town in the Premier League yesterday (December 5).

The football analyst now concedes that the midfielder is worth every chunk of money splashed on him by the Gunners.

It goes without saying that Declan Rice has only risen in strength since joining Arsenal from Aston Villa in a deal worth a reported £105 million back in July. The midfielder has returned to the spotlight once again after putting up another decisive performance in the 4-3 win over Luton Town on Tuesday.

His 97th-minute header ensured that the Gunners picked up all three points from the encounter. After witnessing that electrifying performance, Shaka Hislop, who had earlier criticized the player's transfer fee, did a U-turn from his previous comments.

“When West Ham were selling Declan Rice in the summer and the price started to go north of £65 million, I thought West Ham were getting an absolute bargain here,” he told ESPN. “I did not think that Declan Rice was worth that kind of money, the £105 million or whatever he went for."

“Declan Rice is worth every single penny. And as much as we’ll talk about this late header, whenever Arsenal have struggled, at both ends of the park, defensively or offensively, Declan Rice has somehow been the person that they’ve been able to call on. It really is incredible to watch this man play the game. He’s such a talent,” the pundit added.

It is worth noting that Declan Rice has so far made 22 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in the summer. Beyond the numbers, his overall performances during games have been nothing short of sensational.

Declan Rice becoming a favorite at Arsenal

Given his brilliant start to life at the Emirates Stadium this season, it is only natural that Rice is winning everybody over. In fact, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say he's one of the most influential figures in the squad right now.

The midfielder has become Mikel Arteta's go-to option in defensive midfield and no one is able to compete with him at the moment. Such is the tactician's trust in the player that he's played him in all but one of Arsenal's games in all competitions this season.

Rice is also becoming a popular figure among the fans. The supporters continue to show their love for him by having his name written on placards and voting for him in fan polls.