“You have to wake up” - Frank Leboeuf slams Chelsea summer signing for what he did in 2-0 Brentford loss

Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf has lambasted center-back Wesley Fofana for his lackluster performance in the Blues' brutal 2-0 loss to Brentford. The Frenchman also urged Frank Lampard to vacate the Chelsea job as soon as possible.

The West London outfit suffered a disappointing 2-0 loss to Brentford at Stamford Bridge on 26 April. An own goal from Cesar Azpilicueta and a second-half strike from Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo saw the Bees take home all three points.

Mbeumo found the back of the net after beating Fofana rather easily. Lebouef was extremely critical of the French defender as he told Lampard there was nothing he could do to improve the club's form.

The retired French footballer told ESPN (as quoted by Football365):

“We’ve said it all you know. There is nothing I can say. Maybe to Frank Lampard – get out! Get out quickly. There is nothing you can do. They need a win. One win. Three points to make sure they are not going to be relegated."

He added:

“Again we’re talking about Chelsea. That’s appalling. But in fact, when you watch all of the games they just deserve to be there."

Leboeuf then said of Fofana:

“I’ve been nice to some players – Wesley Fofana. You have to wake up. They don’t work together. It’s normal to concede goals. That one is an own goal okay that can happen but a little bit of nobody taking responsibility for going for the header."

The Frenchman concluded:

“Frank Lampard – get out because you are not going to stay. You might not win a game until the end of the season."

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table amid dismal form this term, having won only 10 matches.

"I know these fans very well" - Frank Lampard responds to Chelsea supporters booing players off the pitch

The Blues' loss to Brentford represented Lampard's fifth consecutive defeat as the club's caretaker manager. The English boss is yet to secure a victory during his second stint at Stamford Bridge.

During the encounter, Chelsea fans booed players off the pitch at half-time as well as full-time. Lampard was asked about the reaction from the disappointed supporters.

He said (via Metro):

"I’ve no problem with that, completely understand it. I know these fans very well and they stick by their team. They feel down because they are used to success and they want that success all the time as we all do. I absolutely understand it, we as players and staff have to take it on the chin because they want results."

Lampard added, defending his players:

"I can say to the fans now that the players are showing application. Brentford had one shot on target and scored two goals, that kind of says it all."

Chelsea will next face Arsenal at the Emirates on 2 May.

