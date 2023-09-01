Premier League giants rejected Barcelona's advances for 27-year-old star - Reports

According to SPORT, Tottenham Hotspur turned down Barcelona's advances towards Giovani Los Celso. Barca wanted to conclude a loan deal for the player which the Spurs were not keen on.

While the Blaugrana made informal advance approaches, the EPL side made it clear that they would only let Los Celso go in a permanent transfer or in a deal that would have a loan-to-buy option.

Xavi Hernandez is keen on adding some creative flair to his team. The club are close to signing Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo. Xavi, however, reportedly wants a goalscoring attacking midfielder in his ranks as well. Hence, the Spaniard wanted to sign Lo Celso.

Lo Celso has so far made two appearances for Spurs this season. Since joining the north London club in 2020, he has made 86 appearances for the club, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. He has had a loan spell away at Villareal as well.

Barcelona, due to their dire financial situation, are unable to make further additions to their ranks. Hence, them signing Lo Celso in a permanent deal looks improbable at this point in time.

Eric Abidal speaks highly about Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has been the talk of the town due to his spectacular performances in recent matches. The youngster has so far made three appearances for the senior team this season, including two starts.

Yamal has racked up two assists as well. Speaking about the youngster, who became the youngest player in Barcelona's history to play for the senior team last season, club legend Eric Abidal said (via Barca Universal):

“Lamine Yamal plays without pressure, like Mbappe says, there is no need to talk about age. If he has talent, let him play.”

Yamal's bright performances have caught Luis de la Fuente's attention as well. The 16-year-old has earned a call-up to Spain's national team for the upcoming fixtures against Georgia and Cyprus.