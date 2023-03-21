PSG Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22, 2023 

PSG Women will welcome Wolfsburg Women to the Parc des Princes for the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (March 22).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 home win over Thonon Evian in the Women's Coupe de France semifinals. Kheira Hamraoui scored the winner on the hour mark to help the defending champions progress to the final.

Wolfsburg, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a comfortable 5-0 home win over Potsdam in the Women's Bundesliga on Friday (March 17). Svenja Huth provided three assists, while Alexandra Popp scored a brace and provided an assist in a second-half cameo.

The German champions booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League after topping Group B with 14 points from six games. SPG, meanwhile, finished second in Group B, six points behind group leaders Chelsea.

The winner of this tie will face either Bayern Munich or Arsenal for a place in the final.

PSG Women vs Wolfsburg Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second time both sides will lock horns in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

They squared off in the semifinals of the competition in 2015, where PSG claimed a 3-2 aggregate win.

Nine of Wolfsburg's last ten competitive games have produced at least three goals.

PSG are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, winning eight, including the last six consecutively.

PSG have kept a clean sheet in four of their last five competitive games.

Wolfsburg have scored at least twice in their last seven away games.

PSG from guide: W-W-W-W-Wl Wolfsburg form guide: W-W-L-W-W

PSG Women vs Wolfsburg Women Prediction

Wolfsburg are among the traditional sides in European women's football, having won the UEFA Women's Champions League twice. They proved their mettle with a straightforward group-stage campaign that saw them score 19 goals in six games.

PSG, meanwhile, have been on an upward trajectory in recent years and will look to build on their semifinal elimination last season. Both sides are on a positive run of results, and there's little to choose from between them.

Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.

Prediction: PSG Women 2-2 Wolfsburg Women

PSG Women vs Wolfsburg Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score in both halves

