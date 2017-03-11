Reports: Real Madrid Superstar wanted by former boss Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti was the man who first brought him to Madrid, so it makes sense that he has come back for him!

What’s the story?

After having brought James Rodriguez to Real Madrid in the first place, current Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti is keen on signing the Colombian and has asked his Bavarian employers to go and get the services of the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner, as per Spanish publication Marca. As per reports, Bayern’s hieracrchy too are keen on this move as it make sense both from a footballing, and a commercial, success.

In case you didn’t know

James Rodriguez has been a fount of frustration at Real Madrid this season where he has not been able to crack into the first team when all the regulars are fit. He has missed a number of important games already, including the Club World Cup final, and the most important of them all – el clasico. Although he reiterated his commitment to the club publicly in January, he still believes he does not get enough playing time, the latest high profile example being the crucial away leg at Napoli where he was not given a run out despite impressing against Eibar.

The heart of the matter

A genuine A-grade superstar on his own right, James is not likely to keep spending more time on the bench than on the pitch – even if it is for Real Madrid. He, and his agent – Jorge Mendes – are said to be exploring various options and Bayern Munich has emerged as the best of the lot. Carlo Ancelotti may have worked with him only for a year, but the great Italian coach is a fan of the playmaker saying previously that he was a top player whose level “surprised” him and that he has “incredible” talent.

With a coach that believes in his talents and wants him, he is more likely to get some vital playing time, and moving to Bayern would ensure that he joins only of only a handful of cllubs that are at the same level as Real Madrid.

What next?

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have a history of making transfers between them smooth. Both Toni Kroos and Xabi Alonso switched allegiances with remarkable smoothness, and swiftness, as they do not engage in baseless speculation and just get straight down to business. In the case of James, the Germans are reportedly willing to pay upto 80 million Euros (the same amount Madrid forked out for him in 2014).

Other clubs including Manchester United and Juventus are interested in the playmaker, but Bayern’s entry has tilted the balance in their favour.

Sportskeeda’s take

James would be a valuable addition to an already star-studded, but slightly ageing Bayern Munich team. Carlo Ancelotti is famed for his man-management of superstars and would surely be James’ best bet to get back to to top form as it is unlikely that he will crack into what looks a settled first team for Zinedine Zidane