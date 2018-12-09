×
River Plate, Boca Juniors set for Copa Libertadores final

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    09 Dec 2018, 21:51 IST
AP Image

MADRID (AP) — Fans and players from fierce Argentine rivals River Plate and Boca Juniors are getting ready for the Copa Libertadores final later Sunday after the biggest game in South American club soccer was relocated to the neutral setting of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

The scheduled kickoff is at 8:30 p.m. local time (1930 GMT).

The hotly awaited match — the equivalent of Europe's Champions League — was postponed and transferred from Buenos Aires to the Spanish capital after River fans attacked Boca's team bus on Nov. 24 ahead of the second leg.

The first leg at Boca's La Bombonera Stadium in Buenos Aires ended 2-2.

Spanish police are using a security perimeter of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) between Boca and River fans around the stadium.

No incidents between fans have been reported so far.

Boca fans threw confetti in their team's color of blue and yellow confetti, while River supporters spun red and white umbrellas in the air.

Boca is chasing its seventh South American title, while River seeks its fourth.

Associated Press
NEWS
