Arsenal among 3 European giants looking to rival Barcelona to sign £17 million-rated defender: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to provide competition to Barcelona in their pursuit of Real Valladolid star Ivan Fresneda ahead of the next season.

Fresneda, 18, has emerged as one of the most promising right-backs in the world since his professional debut last January. As a result, he has drawn interest from a host of big clubs since the turn of the year.

A right-footed full-back, Ivan Fresneda was heavily linked with the Gunners earlier this January. He was also on Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United's radar during the 2022-23 season, according to Ben Jacobs.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are expected to reignite their interest in Fresneda in the near future to battle it out with Barcelona. They are also set to face competition from the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan.

Should the Spain U19 international secure a move to the Gunners this summer, he could prove to be a brilliant signing. He would push for a first-team berth alongside Benjamin White and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

On the other hand, Fresneda could also prove to be a good addition to the Catalan giants. He would help Jules Kounde feature more heavily at centre-back and also provide reliable competition to Sergi Roberto.

Barcelona are believed to have already held a meeting with Fresneda's agents and have expressed their interest in signing the Arsenal target.

Ivan Fresneda, who has a deal until June 2025 at the Estadio Jose Zorrilla, has made 26 overall appearances for Valladolid so far. His exit clause has dropped from £34 million to £17 million due to his side's relegation.

Arsenal interested in signing Barcelona star as Mikel Arteta aims squad refresh: Reports

According to SPORT, Arsenal are keen to rope in Barcelona star Aleix Garrido this summer. Mikel Arteta is aiming to inject new blood into his midfield, which is set to be revamped before the start of pre-season.

However, Garrido has no intention to leave the Blaugrana ahead of the upcoming season. The 19-year-old, who has drawn comparisons with Pedri, has a dream of representing his club for a number of seasons.

A right-footed central midfielder, the Spain U20 international made his senior debut for Xavi Hernandez's side earlier this year. He featured for six minutes in his side's 4-0 La Liga away win at Elche on April 1.

Featuring for different age-group sides, Garrido has scored four goals and laid out eight assists in 29 matches for his boyhood club so far.

Poll : 0 votes