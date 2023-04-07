Arsenal have identified Bundesliga star valued at around €40 million as prime summer target - Reports

According to the Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Djibril Sow in the summer. Sow, a Swiss international, has impressed with his performances for the Bundesliga club this season.

Mikel Arteta's team, on the other hand, are atop the Premier League table and hold an eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City. However, Arteta is understood to be interested in strengthening the defensive midfield position. While the Gunners are also interested in West Ham United's Declan Rice, the Englishman's €100 million price tag might put them off.

Sow, on the other hand, will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Frankfurt in the summer. While his market valuation is €40 million, considering he is approaching the end of his contract, the player might be available for less.

A tall and athletic presence in midfield, Sow can prove to be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey at Arsenal. The 26-year-old has made 38 appearances for Frankfurt across competitions this season.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of the Liverpool clash

Arsenal will return to action on Sunday (April 9) as they take on Liverpool in a Premier League away clash at Anfield.

The game is a crucial one for both teams. While the Gunners will look to keep up their lead atop the table with a win, Jurgen Klopp's team will want to improve on their dismal performances this term. Liverpool are are 29 points off the league leaders.

Ahead of the match, Arteta was asked about his assessment of Liverpool's performances this season. The Spaniard replied, saying (via Arsenal's official website):

"I have more admiration because it shows the difficulty of being at the top and transforming a football club, their identity, their beliefs and their competitive capacity for the last six or seven years."

"It shows how difficult it is to maintain and sustain that level. We all have difficult moments but especially with what they've done at the club, I think it's something remarkable."

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick against the Reds earlier in the season while playing for Brighton & Hove Albion. Arteta said about it:

"It’s great to have a player that has experience of something really nice and positive from that stadium. He was a crucial player on that day, it was a beautiful game to watch and that’s what we need; players with a lot of belief on that pitch, that we can go there and win it."

Arsenal currently have 72 points on the board from 29 Premier League matches and are looking to win the Premier League title for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

Poll : 0 votes