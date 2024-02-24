Arsenal keen on signing £30 million-rated midfielder who has 26 goal contributions this season: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Fenerbahce star Sebastian Szymanski to strengthen their attacking midfield options this summer.

Szymanski, 24, has lately caught the attention of a number of teams due to his fine start to the ongoing season. He has found the back of the net 12 times and laid out 14 assists in 39 outings, including 30 starts, across all competitions for the Turkish giants so far.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Arsenal recently sent first-team scouts to monitor the 30-cap Poland international's performances at Fenerbahce. However, they are set to face tough competition from Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, and AC Milan soon.

Fenerbahce, on the other hand, are of the opinion that the Pole has huge potential. As a result, they would only consider parting ways with the Legia Warszawa youth product should a £30 million offer is lodged.

Prior to joining Fenerbahce for over £8 million from Dynamo Moscow last summer, Szymanski helped Feyenoord lift the Eredivisie title while on loan past season. He contributed 10 goals and seven assists in 40 appearances across competitions for the Dutch outfit.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Arsenal-Newcastle United league contest

In his column for the BBC, former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Arsenal in their Premier League contest against Newcastle United this Saturday (February 24). He wrote:

"There was plenty of controversy when these two sides met at St James' Park in November, including fury towards the VAR from Arsenal over Newcastle's winner [in the 1-0 Premier League win]. That might mean there is an edge to this game, from the start."

Explaining why the Gunners will emerge victorious, Sutton concluded:

"Arsenal were disappointing in their [1-0] defeat by Porto on Wednesday, which surprised me a little, but Porto really disrupted them. Newcastle may well try to do the same thing but I am expecting the Gunners to bounce back. They were excellent when I watched them beat Burnley [5-0] last week and the Magpies concede too many goals, including eight in their past three games."

Mikel Arteta's outfit, who crashed to a 1-0 defeat in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg clash at Porto this Wednesday, are in fine form in the league. They have won all of their last five league matches, scoring 21 goals and conceding just twice along the way.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are currently eighth in the 2023-24 Premier League standings with 37 points from 25 games. They have won just three of their past 11 league outings, avoiding defeat in the last four.