Arsenal loanee ‘kicked out’ of training after attitude issues spotted by manager: Reports

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares has reportedly been kicked out of Marseille’s training session due to his lackluster attitude.

According to French outlet L’Equipe (via Express Sport), Marseille boss Igor Tudor ejected Tavares from a recent training session. Tudor later told the press that he had indeed kicked a player out but refused to name him. The Croatian manager claimed that the banished player exhibited a lack of effort during the training session.

Arsenal loaned Tavares out to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille last summer following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The left-back had slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, with Mikel Arteta preferring Zinchenko and Kieran Tierney ahead of him.

Tavares has played regularly at Marseille this season, scoring six times in 33 games in all competitions. Despite his regularity, the French club are unlikely to extend his stay beyond June.

French publication Foot-Sur7 has reported that Tavares is set to return to the Emirates Stadium this summer, with Marseille deciding against offering him a permanent deal. It is unclear whether or not his work ethic has contributed to the decision.

It is believed, that the report of Tavares’ training ground incident might have jeopardized his Arsenal career. Arteta has exhibited a no-nonsense attitude towards lack of professionalism, with the coach showing Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng, Alexandre Lacazette, and Mesut Ozil the exit door because of it.

It will be interesting to see what Arteta has in store for Tavares if the left-back returns to the club this summer.

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Arsenal are the team best positioned to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio as a free agent this summer. The Spanish winger is out of contract in June 2023 and is yet to sign an extension.

It has been claimed that multiple clubs are interested in the Real Madrid star’s services, but the Gunners have the upper hand. Mikel Arteta has reportedly promised Asensio a prominent role in his project. Considering the sporadic role he currently has at Real Madrid, Asensio could be enticed by the prospect of playing regularly for the Premier League leaders.

Football España @footballespana_

football-espana.net/2023/04/06/ars… Asensio is only a squad player at Real Madrid, and could look for a change of scenery this summer. Asensio is only a squad player at Real Madrid, and could look for a change of scenery this summer.football-espana.net/2023/04/06/ars…

Asensio has been at Real Madrid since 2015. He has thus far scored 57 times and claimed 30 assists in 271 appearances across competitions, winning three La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies amongst other honors.

