Arsenal ready to challenge Chelsea in race for £75 million star - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to join Chelsea in the race for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

According to the Telegraph, the two sides are once again set to battle it out for a player after the recent saga of Mykhaylo Mudryk. Arsenal's deal for the Ukrainian winger was hijacked by Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly in the ongoing window.

Blues manager Graham Potter is said to be highly interested in Caicedo, having coached him at Brighton & Hove Albion. They had already made an offer of £55 million to the Seagulls that was rejected, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea are looking to add a midfielder to the squad with the contracts of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante set to expire over the summer. Brighton have valued Caicedo at £75 million. If a deal is agreed upon, it will add to Boehly's massive signing spree in the January transfer window that has already seen six players arrive at the club.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have been looking to purchase a central midfielder since the summer window. There have been concerns regarding the fitness of Mohammad Elneny, who suffered a knee injury. Manager Mikel Arteta recently said:

“We need some more cover in midfield ideally if we can, but in this market it is pretty complicated to do that.”

A move for Caicedo could be difficult due to the large price tag. Speaking recently to Brighton's club website, the midfielder said:

“I am focused on Brighton. I am here, I am playing every day. Things from outside don’t trouble me, nor does it take that focus away because I’m focused only on here. I handle [the speculation] well. You hear rumours here and there, but I only try to be focused on the club where I am now, the club which opened the doors for me to be playing every week.”

Caicedo, 21, has made 21 appearances for Brighton across competitions this season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

La Liga midfielder prefers move to Arsenal over Chelsea

Martin Zubimendi has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi reportedly is interested in a move to Premier League leaders Arsenal over Chelsea.

According to the Daily Mail, the player would like to leave the San Sebastian outfit in the summer. The Gunners have already agreed to pay his £52.5 million release clause.

This comes after journalist Simon Phillips told GiveMeSport that the Blues showed interest in signing the player by contacting his agent. The report also adds that while Barcelona are also interested, a move to Arsenal seems likely.

Chelsea have already approached multiple midfielders in this window like Enzo Fernandez and Caicedo. Meanwhile, a move for Zubimendi is likely to happen in the summer.

