Arsenal star linked with shock loan move to Turkish giants - Reports

According to Daily Express, Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding is in talks with Turkish giants Besiktas over a possible loan move this summer. With the Gunners linked with a move for Ajax's Jurrien Timber, Holding might be surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Holding, 27, signed for the north Londoners in 2016 from Bolton. He has since made 162 appearances for the club, including 24 during the 2022-23 season across competitions.

The English centre-back deputized for William Saliba when he was injured towards the back end of the 2022-23 season. However, Arsenal already have Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Jakub Kiwior in their ranks - alongside Benjamin White and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who can both operate at centre-back.

Timber's potential arrival could send Holding further down the pecking order. Hence, a loan move for the 27-year-old could be ideal for both the club and the player.

Mikel Arteta spoke about his journey as the Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta, who played for the Gunners from 2011 to 2016, joined the club as the head coach in December 2019. As a former captain of the club, Arteta was well aware of the club's DNA and playing style.

In a recent interview, Arteta said that when he watched his former team during his stint as assistant coach at Manchester City, he saw that the club's soul was lost. Speaking about the team, he said (via The Guardian):

“I was Pep’s assistant at City, we played against Arsenal and I saw that the soul of the club had been lost. There was no enjoyment, no feeling. I knew there was the option of, soon after, being in the other dugout and I knew that this club is so big that we had to connect the team with the fans."

Talking about the remarkable turnaround they have achieved during his three-and-a-half seasons in charge, Arteta added:

“It has been hard to do, and now I feel happy. We have a clear identity, there is union and we are full of energy. That’s the biggest thing. From top to bottom, they all push in the same direction.”

Against all odds, the Spanish tactician led the team to a second-placed finish in the 2022-23 season. However, they were at the top of the table for 248 days and failing to win the league came as a bit of a disappointment. Whether the Gunners can continue their upward curve next season remains to be seen.

