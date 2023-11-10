Barcelona set important condition to sign 21-year-old Spanish international next summer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a free transfer for Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Williams is apparently in talks with the Basque club over signing a new deal, given his current contract expires in June 2024. According to SPORT (h/t BarcaUniversal), the contract renewal isn't sealed and Barca are paying close attention to the situation.

However, the report states that Barcelona will only make a move for the Spain international if they can sign him on a free transfer. Even a modest release clause in the player's potential new deal would deter them from making a move.

The 21-year-old is also pursued by Real Madrid and Premier League outfit Aston Villa. He reportedly doesn't want to leave through the back door or on a free transfer, and there is belief that he will pen a new deal.

Williams joined Athletic Bilbao's reserves after leaving Osasuna's youth team in 2013. Since then, he has risen through the ranks to become one of their most important players in attack alongside his brother, Inaki.

Nico has registered 13 goals and 11 assists in 94 senior appearances for the club. It remains to be seen if he will pen a new deal knowing that arguably two of Spain's biggest clubs are hot on his trail.

Who do Barcelona play next in La Liga?

Barcelona are scheduled to take on Deportivo Alaves in La Liga on 12 November at home. The Catalan giants find themselves in a bit of a rut at the moment.

They have lost two of their last three games across competitions, which includes a 3-1 El Clasico defeat in La Liga to Real Madrid on 28 October. Their last game also ended in defeat, as Shakhtar Donetsk secured a 1-0 win in Hamburg in the UEFA Champions League on 7 November.

The Catalan club are nevertheless the favorites to progress from their Champions League group, which also includes Porto and Antwerp. They have nine points from four matches, which is the same as Porto. But Xavi Hernandez's men have an advantage in H2H matches as they beat the Portuguese club 1-0 earlier this season.

Donetsk are in third with six points while Antwerp are yet to open their account. In La Liga, Barca have slipped down to third in the table with 27 points from 12 matches. They trail Real Madrid by two points and league leaders Girona by four points.