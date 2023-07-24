Barcelona set to receive €1.5 million as ex-player closes in on Saudi Pro League transfer: Reports

Barcelona are set to receive €1.5 million as Malcom closes in on a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. The Brazilian winger currently plays for Russian club Zenit St. Petersburg.

Al-Hilal are set to sign the attacker in a deal worth €60 million as the SPL side continue to add big names to their roster in the summer transfer window. The Riyadh-based side have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and are linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker (PSG) Kylian Mbappe.

Malcom looks set to become an Al-Hilal player soon. He has so far made 109 appearances for his current club, scoring 42 goals and providing 24 assists. Malcom had a brief stint with Barcelona during the 2018-19 season after joining the team from Ligue 1 side Bordeaux. He made 24 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

While he left the Blaugrana after only one season, Barca are set to receive financial profit from his latest transfer.

Ilkay Gundogan spoke about his decision to join Barcelona

Barcelona have already completed a mega move in the summer transfer window as they have signed Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City in a free transfer. The German arrives as one of the best players in the world in his position.

Gundogan was a mainstay at City's midfield during his time at the Etihad and played a key role in the team winning the European treble last season. Speaking about his decision to join the Blaugrana, Gundogan said (via Barca Universal):

“Well, the decision was probably 100% made after the Champions League final. Once the game is over, once we win it, you naturally start thinking about your future and making a decision.”

He further spoke about his experience of the first few days as a Barca player, saying:

“I would say it was more or less what I expected. It was very exciting. It’s my first time here in training camp. To be on the pitch, to be in full kit, to be with my family, to see the facilities, it’s a very exciting day and I’m very happy.”

With Sergio Busquets gone, Barca are in need of a leader in the midfield for them. Given Gundogan's accolades at the club level, he could be the player to provide the team with that.