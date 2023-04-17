Bayern Munich star offers clear response to potential Liverpool transfer: Reports

According to Sky Sports, Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has responded positively to Liverpool's transfer approach. Gravenberch is one of the players that the Reds are targeting to strengthen their midfield in the summer.

The Reds have turned their attention to the former Ajax star after reportedly calming their interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. While Gravenberch has shown interest in joining the Merseyside club, the Reds might face competition from Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag reportedly enquired about the player's availability before securing a loan deal for Marcel Sabitzer in January.

Bayern are also reportedly open to selling Gravenberch as they look to complete a deal for RB Leipzig star Konrad Laimer.

Gravenberch joined the Bavarians at the start of the season and has since scored one goal and has provided one assist in 27 matches across competitions. He has struggled for game time since joining Bayern, starting only one game in the Bundesliga this season.

The 20-year-old is hopeful that after impressing at Ajax, he can get his development back on track at Liverpool.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about his team's counter-pressing after their 6-1 win over Leeds United

Liverpool ran riot at Elland Road as they defeated Leeds United by a scoreline of 6-1 in their Premier League clash on Monday, April 17. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota bagged braces while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored a goal each for the Reds.

After the match, Jurgen Klopp was quizzed about his team's failure to counter-press effectively this season. The German stated that their issues stemmed from a lack of stability, and their counter-press finally "clicked" against Leeds. He said (via This is Anfield):

“To play good football, you need stability. You only get stability from defending. When you are in a negative flow, you always make wrong decisions, I cannot really explain why our counter-pressing was not there, we are asking for it all the time but tonight it clicked."

Klopp added:

“We have too many situations where we have to run too much to get the ball back deep in our half, then we have to build again and tonight I’m not sure how many goals we scored after we won the ball back. I think we know that, but there’s always a difference between knowing and really understanding and really feeling it, and I hope these one-and-a-half games give us the right sign for the rest of the season.”

Despite their win, Liverpool remained in eighth spot in the Premier League. They have 47 points on the board from 30 matches. The Reds will return to action on April 22 to take on Nottingham Forest in a Premier League home clash.

