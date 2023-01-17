Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez enjoy family time as amusement park in Riyadh closed down for 2 hours just for their privacy: Reports

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cristiano Ronaldo and his family recently had an amusement park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, closed down for their exclusive use for two hours. Georgina Rodríguez, Ronaldo's partner, shared pictures of the trip on social media showing the family having fun on the rides and winning prizes at the Boulevard World park. The park features the "world's longest rollercoaster," reaching a height of 52 meters and a speed of 68 mph.

In the pictures, Ronaldo is holding his youngest son Mateo. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who has joined an academy in Saudi Arabia, is blocking the sun with his arm on the left side of the photo.

Eva and Alana sat next to Georgina with a water-themed background. They were also seen riding a carousel and Mateo was spotted with people dressed in comic book character costumes including Spider-Man, Hulk, Black Panther, Wolverine and Deadpool.

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer to Saudi Arabia has faced criticism due to the nation's reputation for strict laws and human rights issues. The decision to live with Georgina Rodriguez, even though the couple are unmarried, has raised eyebrows. However, it has been confirmed that Ronaldo and his partner will be able to reside together in the country, despite laws mandating marriage for couples.

The forward was officially presented as a player for Al-Nassr, with his family in attendance at Mrsool Park. Despite being announced as a new player for the club, Ronaldo is yet to make his debut for Al-Nassr. He is expected to debut for the team in the upcoming Saudi Super Cup game against Al-Shaddab on Saturday, after serving a mandatory two-match ban for an incident involving a fan's phone.

Divina: Cristiano Ronaldo gushes about Georgina Rodriguez

Georgina Rodriguez recently posted pictures on Instagram of her Aloyoga yoga wear, looking stunning as always. Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't help but comment on the post, writing “divina”, which is Spanish for divine. It was a simple but touching gesture that showed his admiration for his partner.

The pair recently moved to the Middle East after Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United ended, and he signed a bumper deal with Saudi side Al-Nassr. Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2017. This is not the first time the Portuguese striker has taken to Instagram to express his love and feelings for his partner.

The power couple have been in a relationship for the past six years. They have two children together.

