Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr dealt blow as key player picks up knock, ruled out for up to 3 weeks - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr have been dealt an injury blow, with the loss of winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb, who has been a crucial player for the Saudi Arabian giants.

According to a report from Ali Alabdallh (via TheNassrZone), the 26-year-old was injured during a training session, and doctors have said he needs up to three weeks to recover. This is bad news for Al-Nassr because Ghareeb has been important to the team this season.

He has played 18 games in the Saudi Pro League, scoring once and assisting five times. In the AFC Champions League, his stats in front of goal are a lot more impressive, with two goals and four assists in five matches.

With the three-week timeframe in mind, Ghareeb could potentially miss five important matches, including the AFC Champion's League Round of 16 encounter against Al-Fayha, and might not be back until their league match against Al-Raed on March 7.

Cristiano Ronaldo moves past Messi taunts from Al-Hilal fans, "focused on the job ahead"

Cristiano Ronaldo recently had to deal with large sections of the crowd chanting Lionel Messi's name during Al-Nassr's encounter with Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Cup. Ronaldo spent most of the match frustrated as the Knights of Najd went down 2-0 to the current league leaders.

The taunts from the crowd were partly due to the rivalry between the football legends and partly because Messi was courted heavily by Al-Hilal. The Argentine eventually opted for a move to the MLS instead, while Al-Hilal got his former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain teammate Neymar.

After the loss, Ronaldo controversially rubbed an Al-Hilal scarf against his crotch before storming into the dressing room. However, the legendary striker has now taken to social media to share his plans for the next half of the Saudi Arabian season. He posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

"Focused on the job ahead."

The 39-year-old recently bounced back from an injury and is already preparing for future matches with Al-Nassr. They're gearing up for an AFC Champions League last-16 match against Al-Fayha on Wednesday, February 14.