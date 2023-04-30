Cristiano Ronaldo's strange 70-year NDA for his employees explained - Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly takes extreme measures to protect his personal life by enforcing a bizarre 70-year non-disclosure agreement (NDA) on his household staff.

According to German publication Der Spiegel (via SportsManor), the agreement extends 70 years beyond the player's death, reflecting his determination to maintain absolute privacy.

Ronaldo's insistence on secrecy is so strong that the NDA even covers his five children and the undisclosed mother of his first son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. This unique arrangement illustrates the lengths the Portuguese superstar will go to shield his private life from the prying eyes of the public and media.

Der Spiegel, the publication that exposed Ronaldo's extraordinary NDA, previously brought forth rape allegations against the player by a woman named Kathryn Mayorga. She claimed that Ronaldo assaulted her in a Las Vegas hotel room, and he subsequently paid her $375,000 while also making her sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The civil charges against Ronaldo were eventually dropped due to a lack of evidence, with Las Vegas prosecutors unable to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt. The former Manchester United star vehemently denied the claims and even discussed the emotional toll they took on him while talking to Piers Morgan (via SportsManor):

"It makes you feel so bad… The news, they speak about Cristiano Ronaldo, this and that. You listen to your kids coming down the stairs and you change the channel because I was embarrassed. I feel embarrassed."

TV actress extends support to Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez amidst rumors of a breakup

In the face of recent unfounded rumors about the potential end of the seven-year relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez, TV actress Zulmira Ferreira has stepped up to extend her support.

Ferreira spoke out against the rumors, emphasizing that differences and arguments are common in relationships. She expressed her sympathy for the power couple, suggesting that they are being targeted unfairly (via Hiper FM):

"Look, I'm starting to feel sorry (for Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez) - that you shouldn't feel sorry for anyone - but I'm starting to feel sorry for this couple because what they are suffering is a great, great persecution. Because who doesn't have crises? In a relationship, who doesn't argue? What couple doesn't have a little argument? It was a month ago, now did you remember?"

Ronaldo and Rodriguez, who met in 2016 at a Gucci store in Madrid, have five children together, with Rodriguez being the biological mother of two.

